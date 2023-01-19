Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park.

The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.

After Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead against Palace just before halftime, the rest of the game was a struggle for the Red Devils. First of all, Casemiro picked up a yellow card, which means he will now miss Sunday’s match through suspension.

That was then followed by Olise’s last-minute free-kick, which former Man United star Gary Neville believes could have been avoided.

Neville has blamed Man United’s wall for the goal and dropping two points, stating that it was too small and invited Olise to shoot. The wall consisted of Casemiro, Fred and Alejandro Garnacho, as Olise managed to curl the ball over the trio.

The Sky Sports pundit said on Twitter: “That wall was never big enough. Always going to shoot.”

Neville followed that up with: “Put the taker off! A massive wall with big players in makes it more difficult for the taker! That wall lacked presence and made it look inviting!”

