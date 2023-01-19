Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. 

The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.

After Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead against Palace just before halftime, the rest of the game was a struggle for the Red Devils. First of all, Casemiro picked up a yellow card, which means he will now miss Sunday’s match through suspension.

That was then followed by Olise’s last-minute free-kick, which former Man United star Gary Neville believes could have been avoided.

Crystal Palace celebrate Olise’s goal
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target’s agent in London speaking to various Premier League clubs
Deloitte Football Money League: Liverpool overtake Man Utd and Man City 1st again
Manchester City and Bayern Munich monitoring Chelsea star

Neville has blamed Man United’s wall for the goal and dropping two points, stating that it was too small and invited Olise to shoot. The wall consisted of Casemiro, Fred and Alejandro Garnacho, as Olise managed to curl the ball over the trio.

The Sky Sports pundit said on Twitter: “That wall was never big enough. Always going to shoot.”

Neville followed that up with: “Put the taker off! A massive wall with big players in makes it more difficult for the taker! That wall lacked presence and made it look inviting!”

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.