Video: Man City quickly level things up against Spurs as Haaland ends goal drought

Erling Haaland has finally got on the scoresheet again after a bit of a mini drought, with Manchester City quickly drawing level with Tottenham at the start of this second half.

Spurs scored twice just before half time to race into the lead at the Etihad Stadium, but Haaland now has City level after Julian Alvarez had pulled one back just moments earlier…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Tottenham started well, but City will surely be the favourites to take all three points now.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a defeat to Manchester United at the weekend but this would be the perfect response to keep them in the title race and pile the pressure onto Arsenal.