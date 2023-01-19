Fabrizio Romano has announced that Arsenal and Brighton have reached a full agreement for the transfer of Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium for around £27million, according to Romano, as announced on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Trossard has had an outstanding season in the Premier League this year, and it looks like he’ll be a great addition to an Arsenal squad that had lacked depth up front.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus has been a blow for the Gunners, and there’s not much depth behind wide-forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

One imagines that Trossard could, therefore, have a key role to play for Mikel Arteta’s side in the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old is a clinical finisher who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, so Arsenal fans will hope he can settle quickly and help keep the team competitive in this year’s Premier League title race.

Brighton fans will no doubt be disappointed to lose one of their best players again, with Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella both leaving during the summer, while Arsenal have also raided them for Ben White in the recent past.