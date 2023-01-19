Fabrizio Romano has announced that Arsenal and Brighton have reached a full agreement for the transfer of Leandro Trossard.
The Belgium international looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium for around £27million, according to Romano, as announced on CaughtOffside’s Substack.
Trossard has had an outstanding season in the Premier League this year, and it looks like he’ll be a great addition to an Arsenal squad that had lacked depth up front.
The injury to Gabriel Jesus has been a blow for the Gunners, and there’s not much depth behind wide-forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
One imagines that Trossard could, therefore, have a key role to play for Mikel Arteta’s side in the second half of the season.
The 28-year-old is a clinical finisher who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, so Arsenal fans will hope he can settle quickly and help keep the team competitive in this year’s Premier League title race.
Brighton fans will no doubt be disappointed to lose one of their best players again, with Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella both leaving during the summer, while Arsenal have also raided them for Ben White in the recent past.
Great Business !! F..ck Mudryk!!!
Gud move where is chelsea sleep now let them come for this liverpool hunter
Not good enough. Hope I’m wrong though.
Good piece of business… Onto the next one 💪
he will be a good addition for us we welcome him home
Good addition for us gunners family
Ok, it’s not the big name some were hoping for.
But he will be a big help over the 2nd half of the season.
Premiership ready and knows all the tricks.
Don’t think this will be the last signing either.
Would like Nicolo Zaniolo of Roma he’s a bargain buy.
Our spending will come in the Summer.
When Declan Rice will be hopefully added.
Not good enought when you know very well that there is very high competition for the trophy. Loosing out mudrykh shows the reason Arsenal didn’t win the premier league for two decades. Iam just disappointed to see Edu going for options
Unappreciated player but very clinical and composed in front of goal…good signing to help win the league..just add a strong anchor man