According to 90min, Chris Wood is free to leave Newcastle United this month as Leeds United has contacted the Magpies for the 31-year-old.

According to reports, the North East club is now willing to consider offers for the former Leeds striker who has slipped down the St James’ Park pecking order after the return of Alexander Isak.

According to reports, Leeds have enquired about their former striker, while Everton, Southampton, and Bournemouth are also monitoring the situation.