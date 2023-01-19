Liverpool considering swap deal to secure signing of Inter Milan star

Liverpool are considering offering a swap deal involving Naby Keita and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Keita is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and due to a lack of game time, it seems unlikely that he’s going to be offered a new deal.

Offloading Keita during the January transfer window would be a smart move or they risk losing him on a free transfer. Using Keita as a makeweight in a deal to bring in a stronger midfielder would also be some shrewd business, and it looks like that’s exactly what Liverpool are planning to do…

According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool are willing to offer cash-plus-Keita for Inter Milan midfielder Brozovic.

Keita undoubtedly has the talent to succeed at another club, it just hasn’t worked out for him in England so far. A fresh start could be what he needs to kickstart his career, so this move would be beneficial to all parties.

Liverpool need a freshen-up in midfield, so bringing in a player of Brozovic’s calibre would be a smart signing.