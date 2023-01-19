Liverpool have reportedly started the process of signing Wovles midfielder and Portuguese international Matheus Nunes.
Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool were interested in signing Wolves midfielder Nunes.
Despite him only joining Wolves at the beginning of the season, he could be on his way out the door, possibly due to the struggles they’ve had in the Premier League this campaign.
Now, speaking to Redmen TV, journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an exciting update for Liverpool fans who are wanting to see Nunes ply his trade at Anfield.
“I think there is something to it and from sources, it appears that Liverpool have started that process of trying to get this one done with a view to the summer. The only complication is that he’s new to Wolves and they have a brand new manager as well and that can change the dynamic,” said Jacobs on Liverpool’s pursuit of Nunes.
With Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season, bringing in a new central midfielder in the summer has to be seen as a priority for Liverpool.
It won’t be easy to convince Wolves to offload Nunes so soon after they signed him, so Liverpool may have to draw up an extensive list of targets.
