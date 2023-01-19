Video: Man City go 3-2 up through Riyad Mahrez goal but Gary Neville singles out Spurs star for blame

Manchester City have gone 3-2 up against Tottenham, completing their stunning comeback in this second half.

Riyad Mahrez has probably been City’s best player against Spurs, and his shot found its way past Hugo Lloris at the near post, as you can see in the video clip below…

COMEBACK COMPLETE!! ? MAN CITY NOW LEAD 3-2!! ? pic.twitter.com/z3UgxsPZnR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2023

Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville was not too impressed with Lloris’ goalkeeping here, as a player of his calibre and experience surely needs to be able to protect his near post better.

Spurs had been 2-0 up at half time but have thrown it away in this second half.