Pep Guardiola takes strange dig at “silent” Manchester City fans after win over Spurs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a strange dig at the club’s fans for the way they were “silent” for the first half of Thursday night’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

Guardiola’s men surprisingly found themselves 2-0 down at half time, but were superb in the second half as they blew Spurs away to win 4-2 and revive their Premier League title hopes.

All in all, City fans will surely have come away feeling very happy with what they saw at the Etihad Stadium, but it seems Guardiola wasn’t too pleased with their performance in the stands.

See below as the Spanish tactician hit out at the quiet supporters, saying he wants his fans back…

Guardiola laying into #MCFC players and fans: "[Lacking in] Guts, passion, fire, desire to win from minute one. The same with the fans, they are silent for 45 minutes. I want my fans back." — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 19, 2023

It will be interesting to see how this goes down with City fans, and if they try harder to provide more of an atmosphere for the team next time.

Guardiola might do well, however, not to pick fights with the home crowd in what has generally been a bit of a frustrating season for his side so far.