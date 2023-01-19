“I don’t recognise my team” – Guardiola slams Man City players and walks out of weird post-match interview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was clearly not happy with his team despite Thursday night’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

The reigning Premier League champions were 2-0 down at half time but fought back brilliantly in the second half to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium, bouncing back after the disappointment of losing 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

This was much better from Man City, but it seems Guardiola still feels there are major issues in his squad, as evidenced by his mood in this rather strange post-match interview with Sky Sports in the tweet below…

Reporter: "You're not happy with your players?" Pep: "Of course I'm NOT!" ? You do NOT want to miss this interview… pic.twitter.com/WD01fZwICE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2023

Guardiola remarked that he didn’t recognise his team, suggesting that it is perhaps challenging for them to keep up the intensity they’ve shown from the success they’ve had in recent years.

The Spanish tactician also didn’t seem happy about being asked what he said to his players at half time, and walked away from the interview at that point.