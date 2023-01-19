Manchester United star attracting interest from English clubs

Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill is being monitored by English clubs.

Hugill started his career in the northeast, spending time with both Newcastle and Sunderland in his academy days. Hugill signed for Manchester United in 2020 and has enjoyed some success at youth level with the club. Four goals against Liverpool U23 will be a particular highlight for Hugill and has led to him being called up to train with the first team on occasion.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, English clubs are monitoring Hugill ahead of a potential move, as seen in the tweet below.

It’s unclear whether clubs are plotting moves to sign Hugill on a permanent transfer or loan, but you’d imagine Manchester United would only allow him to leave on a temporary move at this stage.

There’s only so long a player can express their ability at youth level before they have to take the next step to play regularly at senior level.

Hugill is yet to showcase himself on the senior stage, so a move to a Football League club could be smart for his development.