Newcastle United have agreed deal to send striker Chris Wood on loan to Nottingham Forest with an obligation to buy.

The New Zealand striker is expected to undergo his medical tonight ahead of his January move.

The 31-year-old was aware his minutes would take a massive hit with the return of Alexander Isak from injury and was happy for change of scenery ahead of Deadline Day.

Wood joined Newcastle last year in January and helped the Tyneside club finish 11th in Premier League.

Reliable journalist John Percy confirmed on his Twitter account the move could be completed in the next 24 hours.

