Qatar finally break silence on Liverpool FC takeover links

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf nation, has broken his silence on links with a possible investment in Liverpool.

QIA are one of the consortiums being linked with the Reds at the moment, with FSG recently announcing that they were open to selling the club, or to minority investment coming in from elsewhere.

When asked about interest in Premier League clubs, Al-Mahmoud said:

“At the same time, digitalisation is becoming very important for this. So, the business model of these institutions is becoming very commercialised and very investment friendly. You will not be surprised if we invest in this.