Danny Ings of Aston Villa has been linked to a move to West Ham, and Tony Cottee has responded by calling him a “good option” for David Moyes.

According to Sky Sports, the signing of Aston Villa center-forward Danny Ings by the Hammers has been finalized.

Ings plans to complete the transfer in time for the Hammers’ important Premier League match against fellow strugglers Everton, according to a statement from both teams.