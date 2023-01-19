“Get out of my club!” – Spurs fans FURIOUS with one player after shambolic defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham fans are furious with the performance of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after tonight’s 4-2 defeat away to Manchester City.

The French shot-stopper has been a tremendous servant to Spurs, but he looks past his best now and didn’t cover himself in glory for some of the City goals tonight.

This follows Lloris also dropping a bit of a clanger in the 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend, when Bukayo Saka’s cross was fumbled in for an own goal.

It seems many Tottenham fans are now running out of patience with Lloris and want him gone, amid links that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is a target for the north London giants…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Here we go on Chelsea & Arsenal transfers, plus Spurs updates – Fabrizio Romano
Video: Man City go 3-2 up through Riyad Mahrez goal but Gary Neville singles out Spurs star for blame
Video: Man City quickly level things up against Spurs as Haaland ends goal drought
More Stories Antonio Conte Dejan Kulusevski Emerson Royal Erling Haaland Hugo Lloris Julian Alvarez Pep Guardiola Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.