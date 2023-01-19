Tottenham fans are furious with the performance of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after tonight’s 4-2 defeat away to Manchester City.

The French shot-stopper has been a tremendous servant to Spurs, but he looks past his best now and didn’t cover himself in glory for some of the City goals tonight.

This follows Lloris also dropping a bit of a clanger in the 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend, when Bukayo Saka’s cross was fumbled in for an own goal.

It seems many Tottenham fans are now running out of patience with Lloris and want him gone, amid links that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is a target for the north London giants…

Hugo lloris, get out of my club — antonio?????? (@contespur9) January 19, 2023

Thanks for everything Hugo Lloris but get the fuck out of my club thanks ? #COYS — Taylor Tysoski (@T_Money204) January 19, 2023

Replace Lloris this week not in summer ???? — LEVY&ENIC OUT (@jh_uts1882) January 19, 2023

Get out the club now Lloris you pile of shit never wanna see him play a game for us again — Nathan ?? (@Nathan__101) January 19, 2023

Can Hugo Lloris retire from domestic Football. — ENIC OUT (@nad_THFC) January 19, 2023