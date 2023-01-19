Video: Tottenham stun Man City with quickfire double just before half time

Tottenham have stunned Manchester City with two goals at the end of the first half through Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.
Watch below as Spurs scored a quickfire double to race into a surprise 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium…
— Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) January 19, 2023
GOAL 0-2 SPURS! pic.twitter.com/bSE6XB5n4k
Tottenham lost against Arsenal at the weekend but their performance tonight could be even more crucial for the title race as City face a second league defeat in a row after being beaten by Manchester United on Saturday.