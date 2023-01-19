Tottenham have had a bid rejected for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, with Arsenal also interested in the Italian.

A report from Repubblica, via Sport Italia recently claimed that Arsenal had turned their attention to Roma’s Zaniolo after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk who joined Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, it’s set to be a competitive race for Zaniolo. A report from Sky Sports has now claimed that Tottenham have seen a bid rejected for Zaniolo, with Roma demanding in the region of £35m for the Italian.

The report claims that Tottenham were also interested in Leandro Trossard, so it’s clear to see that Antonio Conte is looking to bring in another attacking player.

The signing of Richarlison hasn’t quite had the desired impact, with the Brazilian failing to score in the Premier League so far this season.

Adding another player capable of creating in attack will be crucial for Tottenham to turn their season around. When Dejan Kulusevski has been injured this season, Tottenham have struggled, so bringing in another attacking option would be a smart move.