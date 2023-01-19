Exclusive: Here we go on Chelsea & Arsenal transfers, plus Spurs updates – Fabrizio Romano

Hello everyone and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing. Thanks for reading and hope you enjoy! 🙂

AC Milan

AC Milan are pushing to get Rafael Leao’s new contract done and sealed as soon as possible – new round of talks expected in the next days with player’s lawyer in Milano. Milan are now offering more than €7m net salary per season, add-ons included.

Arsenal

Here we go! Arsenal have reached a full agreement to sign Leandro Trossard – click here to read more.

Arsenal are not afraid to spend big money despite missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk – click here for Ben Jacob’s exclusive insight into what they might do next this January.

Atletico Madrid

Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, here we go! Agreement sealed on fee around €3-4m to Barcelona, Depay is set to travel to Madrid for medicals soon. Memphis will sign a contract valid until June 2025.

Barcelona

Barcelona are confident of getting new contracts for Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena sealed very soon, in the next few weeks. Talks are at final stages with both players. The club’s plan is very clear: Balde contract, full priority as he’s considered key player for present and future.

Xavi: “I’m going to speak with Memphis Depay today to see if he wants to leave or not, to see what he wants to do. I count on Memphis for everything. Of course, it’s not an easy situation when you don’t play.”

A deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depends on La Liga, because at the moment the rules are not allowing Barcelona to proceed with the transfer; let’s see if they will get a green light but at the moment, no. Barcelona could only proceed for a loan or free transfer, nothing big or imminent yet.

Bayern Munich

Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich is a done deal – here we go! Full agreement now in place with Borussia Monchengladbach, contract valid until June 2025. Bayern will pay €8m plus €1.5m add-ons. The goalkeeper will undergo medical tests in the next hours.

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo can be an opportunity on the final days of the window. He’s now 100% ready after injury, he could leave Benfica at good conditions.

Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro want him but no way to return to Brazil — European clubs keen on the move.

Bournemouth

Dango Outtara will undergo medicals as new Bournemouth player on Thursday. Deal done for €27.5m total fee. His contract will be valid until June 2028.

Chelsea

Here we go! Chelsea are closing in on a €35m deal to sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven – click here for more details.

Manchester United sources laughed at the rumours linking Harry Maguire with Chelsea in the summer! Click here to find out more.

Inter Milan

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta on Milan Skriniar contract expiring in June with PSG interest: “We are now waiting for Skriniar to decide his future, we are not in a rush. He will take his time. We are sincerely optimistic.”

Skriniar is still thinking about his decision. The proposal for Inter is five more years with a salary of €6m, plus the captain’s armband. Paris Saint-Germain were interested last summer, and I’m told they remain attentive to his situation.

Leicester City

Leicester are closing in on permanent deal for Victor Kristiansen to join from FC Copenhagen. The deal will cost €20m package with add ons included.

Liverpool

Liverpool are targeting Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes for next summer, and the Reds believe he is attainable – click here to find out more in Ben Jacobs’ column.

Manchester City

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez — deal at contract stages soon and here we go confirmed. Perrone will join City right after the Sudamericano Sub-20, as expected.

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo did not enjoy Erik ten Hag’s training methods – click here to find out more about how the Manchester United manager’s firm but fair handling of the former Red Devils star earned him the trust and admiration of the rest of this squad.

Bad news for Man Utd as Casemiro is suspended for the Arsenal game this weekend after picking up a yellow card in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Chris Wood. Negotiation progressing well over a loan deal with a buy option clause. The player has already approved the move, it’s on the clubs now but advancing.

PSG

Lionel Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions. I’ve been told next step for Messi’s future is a new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract. Messi is set to stay at PSG.

PSG are still interested in signing Milan Skriniar, but he’s yet to make a decision on his future as he considers a new contract offer from Inter Milan.

Tottenham

Tottenham have made an opening bid for Pedro Porro including one player plus guaranteed money. Sporting have rejected this formula. Negotiations will continue as Sporting keep asking €45m clause, but Spurs are insisting, while the player is keen on the move.

Porro is Tottenham’s top priority and his arrival means Emerson Royal could leave, but there are still no bids on the table. It could be one to watch in the final days.

Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma has been in England and France to look at his options. There is also registered interest from clubs in Italy and Holland. Danjuma and his representatives see the loan spell as key to his career — they want to consider all reasonable options before making a final decision.

West Ham

West Ham don’t want to comment on David Moyes’ future and the rumours circulating, but for sure he is at big risk now. The situation will be more clear after the Everton game.