(Video) Manchester United star given seven-game ban for horrendous karate-style kick

Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly has been given a seven-game ban for a horrendous karate-style kick.

Bailly is currently on loan at Marseille after falling out of favour at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has always been known for his erratic style, but he’s taken that to another level.

According to La Provence, Bailly has been banned for seven games due to a tackle which can be seen below.

So nobody's gonna mention that Eric Bailly leathered some poor bloke and sent him to the hospital with a bunch of broken ribs ? pic.twitter.com/EWHpOv1MHG — ??????? ? (@initiaxion) January 10, 2023

Pictures from beinsports.

It’s not looking good for Bailly if his aim of his loan spell is to impress those at Manchester United…