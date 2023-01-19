Former teammate suggests why Michael Olise didn’t celebrate incredible free-kick goal vs Man United

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise stunned Man United on Wednesday night at Selhurst Park by scoring an incredible last-minute free-kick but the 21-year-old never celebrated the goal and many were left wondering why?

With the game just entering added time, Olise stepped up to a free-kick 25 yards away from Man United’s goal and needed to beat Davis de Gea and a wall consisting of Casemrio, Fred and Garnacho to level the match for Crystal Palace.

The pressure never fazed the 21-year-old as he hit a stunning free-kick off the underside of the crossbar to deal United a blow heading into their huge game with Arsenal at the weekend.

After scoring a goal as such, most players would have gone crazy in their celebration, but Olise was very mute and many fans wondered why he was not celebrating the epic moment.

The right midfielder’s former Reading team-mate, defender Tom McIntyre, might have the answers.

WOW! Michael Olise has just ROBBED Man Utd of all three points with an unreal free-kick! ? pic.twitter.com/lGysJsPi1L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023

Speaking with The Athletic back in 2021, McIntyre lifted the lid on Olise’s celebration choice and it explains last night’s mute response to his free-kick.

The Reading star said: “We’d say he’s a bit weird sometimes because when he scored goals, he sometimes wouldn’t celebrate.

“We’d be like, ‘Mike, you’ve just scored an important goal and you’re just walking back?’. What’s he doing? Then he’d play two-touch with the manager (Paunovic) in the gym, he’d win a point in that, and he’d be shouting and celebrating, but on a Saturday, he’d score a goal in front of the home end and just stand there.

“We never really worked out why. He could never give us an answer but he’s just different; a special player.”