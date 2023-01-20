According to The Telegraph, James Maddison will prefer to play for a club other than Newcastle United.
They claim that there is a growing belief that the Leicester City star would prefer to play elsewhere rather than for the Toon.
Since the summer, when the Magpies had two bids worth up to £50 million rejected by the Foxes, the 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Tyneside.
Brendan Rodgers’ side was said to value him closer to £60 million at the time.
Newcastle have continued their interest in the England midfielder but the player according to the report will opt against joining Newcastle if another offer from a big club comes for him.
This will come as a significant disappointment for Howe, who has been keen on signing the Leicester playmaker for a while.
Despite Brendan Rodgers’ team’s poor performance in the league, Maddison has continued to be a standout player for them. He has contributed 7 goals and 4 assists in 13 Premier League games