Agent of Man United attacker refuses to rule out January move

Manchester United do not want to lose Facundo Pellistri, but the player is in need of some more first-team minutes.

That’s according to the South American’s agent, La Salvia, who, while discussing his client’s future recently, admitted that Pellistri is not getting enough game-time at Old Trafford, and therefore, wouldn’t rule out another loan move.

Pellistri, 21, joined the Red Devils from Uruguay side Penarol back in 2020 and even though he arrived with a strong reputation, the young attacker has struggled to compete with the club’s senior wingers.

Making just one first-team appearance, Pellistri has spent the last two-and-a-half-years either with United’s under-23s or out on loan with Spanish side Alaves.

And although the 21-year-old is now back with the Red Devils’ senior squad, according to his agent, another loan move in Europe could be on the cards before the end of the January transfer window.

“It’s clear that Manchester United want him to stay at the club,” La Salvia told Sebas Giovanelli, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“However, we need him to play. There are many options in Europe for Facundo on loan move.”

Pellistri is in no danger of leaving the 20-time league winners any time soon. The South American still has just over two years left on his deal, but finding a route into Erik Ten Hag’s first-team plans is paramount and should he move away on loan and still fail to convince the Dutchman, then a permanent switch in the summer could become a reality.