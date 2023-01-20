Arsenal have almost closed a deal for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were one of the clubs monitoring Fresneda.

The 18-year-old talented defender has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough to Valladolid and it’s no surprise to see clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Juventus also interested, as confirmed by Romano.

Now, according to Eldesmarque, Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Fresneda, with Mikel Arteta personally convincing the defender to join the club. The report claims that he will now fly to London in the next few days.

A right-back may not be considered a priority for Arsenal at the moment, but securing young talent for the future is hugely beneficial.

Rather than waiting for Fresneda to get a big move where his value will rise, Arsenal have acted fast by signing him straight from Valladolid.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future would hold for Fresneda as it could be difficult for him to break into the first-team squad, with Ben White performing so well in an unfamiliar role.