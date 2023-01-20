Arsenal plan loan move for Real Madrid’s 20-year-old Champions League winner

Arsenal have set their sights on Real Madrid starlet Eduardo Camavinga for a January loan move.

The 20-year-old was one of the most sought-after talents in world football when he opted to join the Spanish giants from Rennes back in 2021. In his first season in Madrid, he has lifted the Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup.

Now, the youngster is struggling with game time in the 2022/2023 campaign; he has made just five league starts so far but has featured in a further 11 as a substitute. Given his talent and desire to develop and improve his game, Camavinga will want to be named in the starting lineup every week.

Arsenal eye Camavinga loan

The Gunners have seemingly taken note of the Frenchman’s frustrations and could try to solve the situation by offering him a loan move to the Emirates for the second half of the season, according to Standard. It’s likely a lucrative prospect to Camavinga, given Arsenal’s positioning on top of the Premier League table.