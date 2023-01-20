Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney gives Celtic transfer advice on Hibs striker

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has backed his former club Celtic to sign Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet from Hibs. The former Celtic star keeps himself updated with the happenings in Glasgow’s East End and he has spoken out given that his friend, Nisbet, has been linked with a move to the Scottish Champions and Scottish Premiership leaders. Tierney reckons that Celtic would have a natural goalscorer on their hands if they made the move for the striker, who has just eighteen months remaining on his deal at Easter Road.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Tierney was full of praise for Nisbet’s abilities. The 25-year-old has emerged as an alternative to South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung and Tierney reckons he has what it takes to make the step up and compete at Celtic.

“Kev’s the kind of player who could go anywhere, not just Celtic, and score. He’s a born goalscorer. I was playing in the younger age groups with him, he was always the top goalscorer for us.

“One season, he had over 100 goals. I know it’s different when you’re younger. But you still don’t score 100 goals if you are not a natural goalscorer.

“So he could easily score goals at any level, I’ve no doubt about that.”

Tierney is currently working towards English Premier League success with Arsenal, who are five points clear (with a game in hand) of Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The left-back made over 170 appearances for Celtic, winning five league titles and three League Cups and Scottish Cups during his time whilst enjoying hero status with supporters as being ‘one of us’.

The former Celtic defender left the Scottish Champions in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the region of £25m, becoming the most expensive Scottish export. It is likely that Celtic stand to gain by way of bonuses if Tierney and Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy in May. Not too sure it’s tie to write Manchester City off just yet after that remarkable second half fight-back against Tottenham last night.

Astonishingly the current English Champions were booed off by their own supporters at the interval after conceding twice in the minute before the interval. The team responded brilliantly by scoring for times in the second half to silence their own critics. That kind of a result can galvanise a team of Champions towards the title, as we’ve seen many times at Celtic.