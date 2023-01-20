Barcelona star rejects a return to the Premier League with Everton making an offer

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin has rejected the chance to return to the Premier League after Everton made an offer to sign him.

Bellerin hasn’t had the most successful of times since making the move to Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez has opted to use central defenders in an unfamiliar right-back role this season rather than utilising Bellerin.

Injuries haven’t helped his cause, but it’s not quite working out for Bellerin since returning to his home country.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Bellerin’s future is up in the air. According to Sport, Bellerin has however rejected a move to Everton in favour of staying at Barcelona.

It’s not a huge surprise to see Everton in the market for a right-back during the January transfer window. Nathan Patterson is currently injured and has struggled at times this season, with Seamus Coleman’s best years unfortunately behind him.

Bringing in another right-back will allow some of the pressure to be taken off young Patterson whilst being able to utilise Coleman sporadically, with his physical condition not what it used to be.