Brazilian multi-Champions League winner Dani Alves has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

Alves is one of the most decorated footballers of all time who has enjoyed an excellent career. The Brazillian even featured at the latest World cup with Brazil at the age of 39.

However, according to The Sun, Alves has been arrested for sexually assaulting a girl in a nightclub. Alves has been taken to court to be questioned on the incident but has denied any wrongdoing.