Breaking: Juventus set to be given a 15 point deduction, Spurs director Fabio Paratici suspended for 2 years

Following a financial investigation, Serie A giants Juventus have been docked 15 points from their league points this season.

They have been found guilty of capital gain violations and the FIGC Prosecutor of Serie A has decided to deduct points from the Old Lady as a penalty.

Former director Fabio Paratici who is now serving as director for Tottenham has also been suspended for 2 years, a sanction that will be valid in England too according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

He tweeted: JUST IN: Tottenham Director Paratici disqualified for 2 years for the Juventus trial! Sanction valid in England too

Serie A’s FIGC Prosecutor has ruled that Juventus will be given a -15 point deduction as result of the “Plusvalenza Case”, club’s capital gain violations ? #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

Earlier this season, the entire Juventus board resigned after an investigation was started regarding the club’s finances.

The investigation focused on payments made to players during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, when they agreed to take a pay cut during the Covid-affected seasons.

It was claimed that the investigation was the “heaviest” the club has faced and it also included a probe into the Calciopoli scandal that saw them get relegated.