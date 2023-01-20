Brexit rules have complicated Leeds United’s move to sign Diogo Monteiro reports the Yorkshire Evenin Post journalist Joe Donnohue.

The 17-year-old centre-back who plays for Swiss side Servette is keen to move this January transfer window having played just three times for the senior squad this season.

Leeda are keen to sign the Portuguese youth international with an initial view for him to join the U-21 squad.

?? Speaking to those with knowledge of Diogo Monteiro, they say he's keen to move on as Servette can be reluctant offering first-team opportunities. Brexit complicates things, but only slightly, if Leeds are to sign the teenager this window. #lufc https://t.co/VCX899RKcJ — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) January 20, 2023

Leeds will be forced to wait for his signature until the end of January transfer window when Monteiro turns 18 years old.

Due to Brexit, English clubs are no longer permitted to sign overseas players until the age of 18. Monteiro’s birthday is on January 28, so Leeds will have a few days to be able to complete the deal.

Speaking about Monteiro to YEP, Swiss professional scout Oliver Zesiger said: “He’s not very well known in Switzerland either. He made his first team debut at the age of 16.

“Servette has one of the best academies in Switzerland but their youngsters rarely get a lot of playing time in the first team. So, he had to wait for further first-team nominations.

“In terms of playing style, he’s a bit undersized for a centre-back, but he reads the game well and is a solid man-marker. Where he excels is in his game with the ball. He is able to distribute the ball long and short with precision. He was the captain of Portugal’s U17 side as well, so he’s highly regarded in his home country, too.”

“It’s a shame,” he says. “Servette lost Kevin Mbabu [Fulham], Denis Zakaria [Chelsea], and other talented youngsters for small fees when they could’ve made much more if they actually played more in the first team.”