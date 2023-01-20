Exclusive: Chelsea may already have Graham Potter replacement lined up after summer talks reveal

Todd Boehly may seriously consider Oliver Glasner as Graham Potter’s successor should Chelsea’s poor form under the Englishman continue, Christian Falk warned in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Blues’ owner is currently understood to be keen on the idea of protecting the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach ‘for as long as he can’, though may consider alternative options if the going keeps getting tough.

“I think Todd Boehly will try to hold on to Graham Potter for as long as he can given how disastisfied fans were with the decision to axe Thomas Tuchel,” the journalist wrote.

“If Potter doesn’t improve Chelsea’s form in the league, however, Boehly may be forced to look at alternative managerial options anyway.

“We heard that already in the summer Chelsea knocked on Oliver Glasner’s door to see if there was any interest in joining the project in London as manager. It wasn’t so concrete and, in the end, they went with Potter.

“That being said, Boehly will have been very impressed with how Glasner won the Europa League with Frankfurt. If he has to get rid of Potter, Glasner could be a viable option. It’s worth remembering that Chelsea’s technical director, Christopher Vivell, did originate from RB Leipzig.

“When you’re coming from Red Bull’s coaching programme – everyone who graduates all hold a special philosophy – as Glasner has, you tend to share a similar view to current and former employees of a Red Bull club. So, you see, Vivell and Glasner have the same view on football, which is one good reason as to why he could be a hot topic at Chelsea if Potter gets sacked.”

Christopher Vivell’s links to the Bundesliga could absolutely prove invaluable in that regard and there’s evidence already of the new regime being just as cutthroat as the last when it comes to managerial sackings and appointments following the axing of Champions League winner and fan-favourite Thomas Tuchel.

Whether Chelsea will come to regret that latter decision remains to be seen given that the club’s current haywire transfer policy hardly seems to be helping the new head coach adapt and thrive in his new surroundings.

With Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté’s futures at Stamford Bridge unclear, one might be inclined to argue that the side’s efforts in the market have been neglectful of current concerns.

The further addition of another forward in Noni Madueke, though no doubt talented, will certainly leave many scratching their heads in that respect.