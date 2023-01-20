Chelsea’s whopping January spending tops four of Europe’s top leagues combined outgoings

Chelsea have been non-stop spending since new chairman Todd Boehly took over the club last summer.

The Chelsea board have overseen 15 new arrivals since the end of last season, totalling a whopping £400 million – more than the amount spent in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A combined.

This January transfer window ? Chelsea: €143.5M

Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A COMBINED: €73.4M pic.twitter.com/sdk3rMJ7Al — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2023

They oversaw their sixth signing of the winter transfer window tonight after they completed the signing of 20-year-old Noni Madueke from PSV. Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk also completed the switch from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week.

Graham Potter will be hoping for an instant impact from his recent additions, as the club currently sit 10th placed in the Premier League and 10 points away from Newcastle United in fourth.

Next up for Chelsea

They do remain in the Champions League, though, and return to European action on February 15 in a Round of 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund. Tomorrow, they face ninth-placed Liverpool, where three points are absolutely crucial to both sides’ top-four hopes.