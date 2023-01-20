Arsenal and Manchester United are two clubs who should consider signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Toffees will be willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old winger before the January transfer window closes.

Although linked with a move to Spurs and Chelsea last summer, with both clubs now focusing on alternatives, Gordon could be an ideal fit for another top side.

After being hunted down and surrounded by fans while out on the streets of Liverpool recently, Gordon, who was subjected to calls to ‘get out of our club’, now appears to be more attainable than ever before – and Collymore agrees.

“Anthony Gordon could move this January,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s young, and he’s promising, but it’s very difficult for him to progress at Goodison Park given the club’s problems at the moment. I think they probably will be willing to listen to offers to help bring in some funds. Surely £30-40m, plus some add ons would be enough to get him out of there now?”

Going on to name the three clubs he sees Gordon best suited to, Collymore urged Newcastle United to enter the race but warned the Magpies that if they do, they may not be the only club in the running for Everton’s talented number 10.

“I think Eddie Howe should certainly be testing Everton’s resolve, but if they do, I don’t think they’ll be the only ones,” the ex-Red added.

“Gordon is young enough that he still has time to develop, so if I were the technical director at the likes of Arsenal and Man United, I’d definitely have him on my list purely because you can never have enough players, especially homegrown, Premier League-proven ones, who are attack-minded and good at getting in the box – they’re like gold dust.”