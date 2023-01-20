Leicester City are willing to let Ayoze Perez go on whatever deal Real Betis want. One possibility is to terminate the 29-year-old’s contract.
Sports broadcaster and journalist covering multiple World Cups, Olympic Games, Grand Slams and Majors and interview the... read more
Christian Falk is the head of football at the BILD Group, responsible for reporting on FC Bayern, Bundesliga and acts as... read more
David Faulds is CaughtOffside's go-to guy on all things Scottish. As well as being Editor of The Celtic Star, David... read more
Fabrizio Romano is often referred to as the “King of Football Transfer News”. He has been working with Sky Sports in... read more
Haydn has been a licensed agent for nearly 10 years and is now the Managing Director of Next Generation Management, who... read more
Jordan is the Editor-in-Chief of the world famous Empire of the Kop, a UEFA accredited journalist and member of the... read more
Mark R. Halsey was an English professional football referee who primarily refereed in the Premier League from 1999 to... read more
Founder of the Boy Hotspur and avid Substacker... read more
Roberto has been a FIFA licensed agent since 2002 and now runs RDF Football, representing Cafu and Marcus Alonso amongst... read more
Ruairidh is an expert in La Liga and Spanish football. He writes for the leading Spanish football publication, Football... read more
Stan Collymore is a football pundit and former player, signing for Liverpool FC in 1995 for an English transfer record... read more
Leicester City are willing to let Ayoze Perez go on whatever deal Real Betis want. One possibility is to terminate the 29-year-old’s contract.
That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who claim the Spaniard would only be signing for the La Liga side on a six month deal regardless of what type of deal it is agreed.
They say that Real Betis first need to sell a few players if they want to sign Pérez and they are working on that front, with a consensus between the players involved and the club.
BREAKING?:
Ayoze Perez is closing in on a loan move to Real Betis.
[@TomCollomosse] pic.twitter.com/8yUb9Qbdfj
— FosseHub (@FosseHub) January 20, 2023
That way, door will be opened for Ayoze to return to Spain and his contract will either be terminated and released by Leicester or a loan deal until summer will be agreed.