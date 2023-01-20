Croatian defender Josip Juranovic was offered to Chelsea earlier this window and he still remains an option to the club.

It’s been a busy transfer window for Chelsea to say the least. Todd Boehly is into double figures for players brought in since taking over at Chelsea and he doesn’t appear to be stopping.

After signing Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix in attack, the next position to strengthen could be at right back. Reece James has struggled with regular injuries this season and due to a lack of cover, players have been played out of position to cover for him.

Now, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on the Si and Dan talk Chelsea podcast, Celtic defender Juranaovic was offered to Chelsea earlier this window and he remains an option for the club.

Juranovic was one of the best players at the latest World Cup, dealing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe comfortably.

He may not be an option to push James out of the team, but providing adequate cover and competition will be a huge positive for Chelsea.