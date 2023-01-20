Exclusive: Dortmund add Man Utd forward ‘on the list’ as transfer idea sparks

Borussia Dortmund could look to supplement their forward line with the addition of Anthony Elanga in the January window.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on the prospect of allowing their No.36 to explore opportunities for more regular game time as part of a potential loan arrangement.

“Anthony Elanga is a serious option for Dortmund, he’s on the list, but they don’t have the money to buy him, so it would be a loan deal,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his Substack column for CaughtOffside.

“The sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, can try to sell some players (like Thorgan Hazard) in the next six months to help fund a potential permanent deal for Elanga.

“I heard there aren’t any talks yet, but the idea is there in Dortmund.”

Whether the Red Devils would be open to the possibility of a permanent deal down the line, however, seems somewhat unlikely at this stage given how highly thought of the youngster remains at this point in time.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal expected to return for eight-goal Bundesliga attacker this summer after Mudryk blow

That being said, a return to form for star forward Marcus Rashford has seen the player fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford, which could yet encourage a desire for an exit in the forward’s mind.

Erik ten Hag will want the right environment for the player – as has been highlighted by a refusal to let the 20-year-old anywhere near the toxicity of Goodison Park (reported by the Daily Star) – and few could argue against the reality that Dortmund is one of the most ideal breeding grounds for potentially world-class talents.