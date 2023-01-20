Erik ten Hag has been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of Manchester United’s trip to the Emirates on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be keen to bounce back from their midweek draw at Selhurst Park, in which they dropped a crucial two points in injury-time after Michael Olise’s exceptional free-kick.

Now, they face a major test as they face league leaders Arsenal on their home turf, who have their sights firmly set on their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners’ only loss of the 2022/2023 campaign came against United at Old Trafford in September. Since then, they have been unbeaten; drawing just one match and winning the rest.

Ten Hag’s side oversaw fluctuating form at the start of the season but have since steadied the ship and have been unbeaten in all competitions since the World Cup.

Forward could be ruled out of Arsenal clash

The Dutch boss may be without one of his key men for the trip to North London, though, as Anthony Martial has not trained with the squad today. He went off at half time in last week’s Manchester derby and did not make the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace.

Whilst Ten Hag will have new loan signing Wout Weghorst at his disposal, he would likely be more confident if the Frenchman was fit for the highly-anticipated fixture, especially given the suspension of another invaluable figure in Casemiro.