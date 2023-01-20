Exclusive: Erik ten Hag meets with Dortmund ace’s agent as Man Utd could capitalise on loan need

Manchester United are said to be considering Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus as potential transfer option in light of the German’s expiring contract, Christian Falk confirmed in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The 33-year-old had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, though has yet to strike any kind of agreement with another outfit and remains an admired figure for Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United is an option for Marco Reus. I heard there was a meeting between his agent, Dirk Hebel, and Erik ten Hag; they talked about Reus and Erik seemed to be interested. They have to see what happens in the summer but he’s an option as a potential free agent,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“Erik is familiar with Marco’s quality, so this will be serious. No decision yet, of course.

“I heard also that Hebel had talks with Manchester City – these weren’t particularly concrete, as City feel the player is too old.

“Secondly, Hebel then travelled to London, so I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of any links in future between Reus and clubs based in the English capital.”

The Red Devils are of course able to wait this one out until the summer when the player’s terms expire, assuming they can gain assurances from the player’s side when it comes to interest in a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Equally, of course, it may be more advisable to make use of the Bundesliga outfit’s interest in Anthony Elanga as a makeweight in order to bring Reus to Manchester sooner, if that is a desired outcome.

Dortmund are currently understood to be open to the idea of a loan deal for the 20-year-old forward, which would surely be beneficial when it comes to clearing a path for talks with their veteran star.