Erik Ten Hag refuses to rule out more Man United January signings

Manchester United will not rule out making more January signings.

That’s according to manager Erik Ten Hag, who has reassured fans that should the right opportunity present itself, the Red Devils will look to bring in more players before the winter window closes at the end of the month.

United, so far, have made just the one January signing. Striker Wout Weghorst, who saw his loan with Besiktas terminated, arrived earlier this month on loan from Championship side Burnley.

Although arguably a shrewd and smart signing, Weghorst’s arrival is probably not going to be enough to keep the Red Devils in this season’s title race.

However, even though the Glazer family are in the process of selling the club, investment, according to the side’s manager, could still come, should the right players become available.

“I think as Manchester United always you have to look for solutions and always you have to look for better,” Ten Hag told the media, as quoted by the BBC’s Simon Peach.

“That is what we will do. We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities, yeah, we have to go for it.”

United have been heavily linked with signing a new midfielder, with West Ham’s Declan Rice, Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham all believed to be on Ten Hag’s shortlist (Telegraph). However, with the trio all valued high by their clubs and the January window a notoriously tough time to complete deals, fans probably won’t start considering any of the aforementioned names until at least the summer.