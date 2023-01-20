Graham Potter confirms Chelsea injury blow as two key players ruled out of Liverpool clash

Graham Potter has confirmed Chelsea defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell won’t be available to face Liverpool this weekend.

Chelsea face Liverpool this weekend in what is bound to be an extremely difficult game considering their current injury crisis. The likes of James, Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and many more have been sidelined from their recent fixtures.

Now, Potter has confirmed that both James and Chilwell have returned to training, but neither will be involved against Liverpool, as relayed by Football London.

One positive for Chelsea fans is Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in contention to play, but unfortunately, the game comes too soon for both Chilwell and James.

Managing their fitness will be crucial with both players suffering multiple injuries so far this season. James returned following the World Cup break only to suffer an injury in his first game back, so it’s important they’re managed correctly.

Marc Cucurella has been playing in the absence of Chilwell, along with Lewis Hall, but the right-back position has become a bit of a problem.

 

