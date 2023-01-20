Jesse Marsch admits he wasn’t keen on selling young striker Max Dean to MK Dons in January.

The 18-year-old striker completed a permanent move to League One side MK Dons without making any senior appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Marsch says the club was keen on helping Mark Jackson, a former Leeds coach who is currently managing the League One side.

“It’s not like we wanted to lose to Max Dean, but obviously given the opportunity he could have, we were all excited to help Jacko. So we have to think selfishly. It made sense from all angles to move Max to MK Dons,” Marsch said.

Another striker is close to leaving Leeds as Joe Gelhardt is ready for a loan move in Championship before Deadline Day.