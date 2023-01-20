“I expect” – Journo drops exciting Crystal Palace transfer claim with double signing possible

Journalist Ryan Taylor of The Express says he ‘expects’ Crystal Palace to be active in the last two weeks of the January transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ryan Taylor expects Crystal Palace who are are yet to make a signing this window, to add two new faces this month.

“I expect Palace to be active between now and the end of the window, I think they’ve got no other option because they’re losing a lot of players at the end of the season.

“And right-back is definitely an area that is in need of something; I think midfield as well.”

Speaking to the media earlier today, Patrick Vieira confirmed they are looking to sign new players before the transfer window is closed.

“I’m talking to chairman every day. We are trying our best to bring players. Hopefully we will manage to bring players. It is a difficult transfer window. [If not] we have to work with players that we have and try to compete as best as we can.” the Crystal Palace manager said.