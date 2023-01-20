Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp makes internal Liverpool admission over Jude Bellingham transfer hopes

Christian Falk has shared details of Jürgen Klopp’s internal talks at Liverpool with the 55-year-old coach acknowledging that the potential signing of Jude Bellingham will depend on the player’s decision-making being guided by footballing philosophy.

The England international, who stunned viewers of the Qatar World Cup with his performances in Doha, has attracted a broad array of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

“I heard that Jürgen Klopp internally said he wants the player but he knows that if Bellingham moves for money Liverpool have no chance. If he bases his decision on the football philosophy, he sees a chance,” the German journalist exclusively told CaughtOffside.

“The club ultimately has to help him with a transfer fee and Liverpool has to make a decision if they want to stump up the money. If they can’t pay that, they’re out. Real Madrid aren’t doing so well in the league and have to do something and it’s worth remembering that they have more money.

“I think Klopp will find a solution with the player about money but Liverpool has to find a solution with Dortmund about the money.”

The Merseysiders are currently thought to be involved in a three-way race for the 19-year-old’s signature along with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

It’s worth noting that one can’t discount the potential threat of Chelsea in the transfer race, though the Blues are considered rank outsiders.

The one positive for Klopp to bear in mind is that all signs currently point to the midfielder being motivated by the prospect of the right project rather than monetary gain.

Assuming that Liverpool can still put forward a good case, despite their struggles on the pitch this term, there’s no reason why they can’t give the likes of Los Blancos and the Sky Blues more than a run for their money.