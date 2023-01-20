After receiving bids from five Championship clubs, Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt will decide later on Friday where he goes on loan.

Leeds has given the forward the go-ahead to leave on loan after talks with Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Stoke City, and Sunderland.

Gelhardt trained with Leeds on Friday, but he must now choose which team he will play for the rest of the year.

Wigan Athletic are reportedly frontrunners to secure the services of young forward, as Gelhardt came through Wigan academy in his early years.