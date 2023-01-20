Liverpool are currently monitoring the situation of Mason Mount and could pursue the Chelsea star next summer.

Currently, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge is in talks with Mount to try and oversee a new and extended deal with the Chelsea academy graduate to try and keep him at the club long-term, however, both parties are yet to reach an agreement.

If talks continue to stall, Liverpool could ramp up their pursuit of the England international in a bid to bring him to Anfield when his contract expires in 2024, as per Jacob Steinberg.

Mount could be significant loss to Chelsea

Chelsea will be reluctant to allow Mount to leave as a free agent given his talent and potential, whereas Jurgen Klopp will see the prospect of adding the experienced Englishman to his ranks as a huge boost as he aims to solve his side’s midfield woes.

Both sides meet tomorrow in Saturday’s early kick-off in Merseyside, with the three points crucial to the clubs’ top-four hopes.