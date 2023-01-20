Leandro Trossard has completed a medical ahead of his move to Arsenal from Brighton.

Trossard looks set to join Arsenal this January transfer window, as announced on Fabrizio Romano’s Substack column with CaughtOffside.

After missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arsenal acted fast to try and get another attacking option over the line, but there will always be the worry that another club could swoop in.

However, Romano has now announced that Trossard has completed his medical ahead of a move to Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard has now successfully completed all medical tests as Arsenal player. ????? #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

With the medical completed, you’d imagine an official announcement from Arsenal will take place today.

Hopefully, for Arsenal fans, Trossard is registered in time to be in the squad for their game this weekend.

It should be an easy transition for Trossard having played in the Premier League for so long but adapting to Mikel Arteta’s demand might be a difficulty for the Belgian attacker.

Trossard is an adaptable, versatile player, so hopefully, Trossard can make an immediate impact and there’s no doubt he’s earned himself a big move after an impressive spell with Brighton.