Leandro Trossard has completed a medical ahead of his move to Arsenal from Brighton.
Trossard looks set to join Arsenal this January transfer window, as announced on Fabrizio Romano’s Substack column with CaughtOffside.
After missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arsenal acted fast to try and get another attacking option over the line, but there will always be the worry that another club could swoop in.
However, Romano has now announced that Trossard has completed his medical ahead of a move to Arsenal.
Leandro Trossard has now successfully completed all medical tests as Arsenal player. ????? #AFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023
With the medical completed, you’d imagine an official announcement from Arsenal will take place today.
Hopefully, for Arsenal fans, Trossard is registered in time to be in the squad for their game this weekend.
It should be an easy transition for Trossard having played in the Premier League for so long but adapting to Mikel Arteta’s demand might be a difficulty for the Belgian attacker.
Trossard is an adaptable, versatile player, so hopefully, Trossard can make an immediate impact and there’s no doubt he’s earned himself a big move after an impressive spell with Brighton.
Good signing
It’s a very fantastic move and huge bse a player having skills for goals.
And sure that this weekend he will score goal against M.U on Sunday.
A fantastic player, a genuinely great signing for the Gunners!
Keeping fingers crossed that the registration process is completed in good time for him to be able to play some part in the game on Sunday, even if as a second half sub….
I agree with you absolutely
I’m glad Arsenal didn’t bow to the pressure of shakhtar and Chelsea by spending unreasonably on Mudryk. This is wise investment and Arsenal have more money to strengthen in relevant areas of priority. I think the Gunners are more shrewd than any of the big six in the EPL.
Well done Edu and Arteta,now let’s sign a Partey, Xhaka backup and a younger right back Frozensa fro Valladolid
He is destroying man utd on sunday then we are taking him to anfild for another hat~tric
Well invested
Good signing 88 m for mudryk is wasting of money leosendra trossard is betten than mudryk we backup of thomas party and xaka.