Pumas cut ties with Dani Alves after sexual assault accusations lead to jail time

According to Daily Mail, Mexican football club, Pumas, has terminated the contract of Brazilian international player Dani Alves following his arrest and detention in Spain on accusations of sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub.

The 39-year-old player, who denies any wrongdoing, has been remanded in custody without bail.

He appeared before a judge in Barcelona after being detained and questioned by local police. The public prosecutor had requested that he be kept in jail without bail until the trial.

Liga MX, Mexico’s top-flight football league, had stated that it was closely monitoring the situation involving Dani Alves and has now had his contract terminated according to the report.

The alleged victim filed a complaint earlier this month, and the case is still ongoing as a crime of sexual assault, according to a statement from Catalonia’s court system.

Alves admitted to Antena 3 TV that he was indeed at the club but has denied any such behaviour.

He said:

‘I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space.’ ‘I don’t know who this lady is… How could I do that to a woman? No.’

Alves was a Barcelona player from 2008 to 2016, and he briefly returned to the club for the 2021-22 season.

He has made 126 appearances and scored eight goals for the Brazil national team since 2006.