Scottish Football’s February Showpiece Final as Celtic Chase Another Treble

Celtic face theRangers on Sunday, February 26th at Hampden Park as the Viaplay League Cup is decided. The teams meet in a rematch of the 2019 Final where Celtic, then led by Neil Lennon, beat Steven Gerrard’s side thanks to a Christopher Jullien headed goal. The current manager at Ibrox was in the dugout alongside Gerrard that night and will see the game as an opportunity to put down a marker.

Given that Celtic are nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership, the Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack has already said that the Cups are a major focus and this will be an added incentive as it could mean stopping Celtic winning yet another Treble. From the 2016-17 season up until the 2019-20 season, Celtic lifted every trophy in Scotland completing a unprecedented Quadruple Treble.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to emulate Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, who added their name to esteemed company in the ranks of Celtic managers who have won Trebles. Just four men have led Celtic to Trebles, Rodgers, Lennon, Martin O’Neill and the immortal Jock Stein.

Celtic won the competition last season thanks to a 2-1 win over Hibernian. However, they’ll be faced with the stern task as Mick Beale’s side arrive looking to dent Celtic’s Treble hopes. Under the new format, the competition normally ends in December with a festive finale at the National Stadium. Although, this season has been disrupted by the World Cup in Qatar and it now means that Celtic will play Rangers for the first piece of silverware in the final weekend of February. It promises to be a cracker.

The sides have met twice this season with Celtic winning rather easily (4-0) back in September while Glasgow Derby at Ibrox on January 2nd ended in a 2-2 draw. This eagerly awaited Cup Final kicks off at 3pm and will be available to watch on Viaplay 1 (previously Premier Sport).