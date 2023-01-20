Thomas Tuchel had been linked with managing Tottenham Hotspur should Antonio Conte depart the club in the coming months, however, he has his sights set on two Spanish giants.

The German was sacked by Chelsea following a poor start to the 2022/2023 campaign, despite guiding the Blues to three trophies and reaching five finals in less than two seasons.

He also made Chelsea European champions within just five months as manager of the club, but the board were quick to part ways after several disappointing results.

Conte’s future in the dugout at Tottenham remains unconfirmed. His contract expires this summer but given their recent form, there has been speculation regarding a sooner exit.

Tuchel wants La Liga opportunity

Several sources had thrown Tuchel’s name into the mix to take charge of Tottenham, however, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, the 49-year-old would relish the opportunity of managing either Barcelona or Real Madrid, with Juventus also an attractive option.