Chelsea could be making move for Leeds keeper Illan Meslier as Edouard Mendy replacement in the future.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances since joining the Whites from Lorient two years ago.

Todd Boehly is keen to invest in a young keeper and Meslier has been on Chelsea’s radar since last summer.

Recently former Chelsea coach Christophe Lollichin revealed he discovered Meslier while at Lorient and has followed him for several years.

Speaking on After Foot, the 59-year-old expressed his admiration of Meslier, who is valued at £26.2million by CIES Football Observatory. “I really appreciate the qualities of Mike Maignan [AC Milan and France], because if he is appreciated in Italy it is precisely because he is a different goalkeeper from the others,” he explained.

“And there you have around Mike Maignan, boys like Brice Samba as example. Or Illan Meslier. It’s been almost three years since he started in the Premier league. He’s not far from being my future No. 1 with the Blues, he has so many qualities.

“I discovered this kid with Regis Le Bris, when he was reserve coach at Lorient. I followed him for two years, I wanted to bring him to Chelsea.”