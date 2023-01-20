Tottenham Hotspur set Harry Kane asking price with player open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United have already started pursuing Harry Kane ahead of a summer bid, with the player keen on making the switch to Old Trafford.

According to Daily Mail, the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy have set a minimum price tag of £85 million to prise the prolific forward out of North London this summer. Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the 29-year-old.

However, the price could increase if he looks set to complete a move to a Premier League rival like the Red Devils.

Kane is the joint top goalscorer for England, along with Wayne Rooney, and is one goal away from levelling Spurs’ top ‘scorer, Jimmy Greaves. He is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football and has continued to show his abilities throughout his career.

More Stories / Latest News
£60million star could snub Newcastle if another top offer comes for him
Deeney says he has urged Mark Noble to sign 18-year-old midfielder
Pundit tips £70m rated star to snub Chelsea and join Arsenal

United looking to end striker woes

Erik ten Hag has made his desire for a striker no secret this season but has not been granted the funds to acquire a No.9 this transfer window. Instead, he has opted for a loan signing of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

More Stories Harry Kane Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.