Video: Carlo Ancelotti confronts Real Madrid star for disrespecting him during substitution

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid manager was not happy with young star Rodrygo during their 2-3 win against Villareal in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The player got on the manager’s nerves when he chose to ignore him after being substituted.

And Ancelotti was not going to take that disrespect. He immediately went over to the player and gave him a told off in front of the entire bench.

Watch the incident below:

 

 

 

 

